Hearings set for Shell pipeline project in Pa.

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will host public hearings in April on water obstruction and encroachment, and earth disturbance permit applications submitted by Shell Pipeline Co. for its Falcon Ethane Pipeline, which is proposed to cross parts of Allegheny, Beaver, and Washington counties.

DEP will hold one public hearing in each of the counties along the proposed route.

The proposed pipeline would begin at the MarkWest Houston Processing and Fractionation Facility in Chartiers Township, Washington County and travel through Washington, Allegheny and Beaver counties before ending at the Shell Chemical Appalachia Petrochemical Complex in Potter Township, Beaver County.

Hearing details

All hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., with doors open and onsite registration beginning at 6 p.m. Hearings may conclude earlier if all testifiers in attendance have spoken prior to the designated end time.

The first hearing will be April 3 in Beaver County, at Central Valley High School Auditorium,160 Baker Road Extension, Monaca, Pa. The second hearing is April 4 in Washington County, at Burgettstown Area Middle/High School (entrance W5) 104 Bavington Road, Burgettstown.

The third hearing is April 5 in Allegheny County, at Quaker Valley Middle School Auditorium, 618 Harbaugh Street, Sewickley.

To speak

Residents who wish to offer testimony can pre-register by contacting Lauren Fraley, DEP Southwest Community Relations Coordinator, at lfraley@pa.gov, or 412-442-4203.

Individuals will have the opportunity to present up to 3 minutes of oral testimony relevant to the permit applications before DEP. For those who wish to testify but are unable to pre-register, there will also be an opportunity to register on site on the evening of the hearing.

DEP requests that organizations designate one individual to speak on their behalf. DEP will record testimony and receive written comments until April 17.