Roundup of FFA news for March 29, 2018

PALMYRA, Ohio — The Southeast FFA chapter held its 66th Annual parent-member banquet March 22.

This years’ top fruit sellers were: first place Amber Zavara, second place Carley Horner, and third place Michael Kline.

State degree recipients were Shawnee Wilt and Amber Zavara. American degree recipients were Danielle Whitted, and Ashley Hench.

Other award recipients included: Star Greenhand, Ayden Pettigrew and Logan Campbell; Star Chapter in Agricultural Placement, Amber Zavara and Michael Kline; Star Chapter Farmer, Olivia Shaulis and Shelby Morehead; Star Mechanic, Ross Slechta, Michael Kline, and Jake Balk.

Scholarship recipients were Amber Zavara and Michael Kline.

The 2018-2019 officer team: president, Shawnee Wilt; vice president, Emily Booher and assistant Russell Pack; secretary, Alexis Bixler and assistant Garrett Johnson; treasurer, Brooke Tessean; reporter, Luke Grudosky; sentinel, Hannah Michael; parliamentarian, Emily Jones; chaplain, Lucas Campbell.

Jeff Kiko, of Kiko Auctioneers, sold 29 student shop projects for $13,000. Proceeds will go towards college scholarships, FFA camp and convention costs.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Lorain County JVS 2017 Industrial Equipment Mechanics alumni, Kyle Riggs, was presented the 110% Award. This award, sponsored by AgCredit, is available to the three different FFA Chapters in Lorain County.

Riggs currently attends the University of Northwestern Ohio, majoring in agricultural equipment/diesel technician and hopes to become a highway equipment road technician. Riggs received a certificate and a monetary gift of $50 from AgCredit.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Two members of the Black River FFA competed in the State Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event at the University of Northwestern, in Lima, March 2. Anthony Liberty and Eric Cordonnier placed seventh as a team and tied for 14th place individually.