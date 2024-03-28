Hike 4 Kidz set for April 13

WAMPUM, Pa. — The North Country Trail Association’s Wampum Chapter and the Knights of Columbus 604 are hosting the Annual Hike 4 Kidz event on April 13.

Hikers pledge or donate money, which can be submitted the day or the event or in advance, and then choose to hike 2.5, 5, 7.5 or 10 miles through a section of the North Country Trail that runs along the Little Beaver Creek in Beaver County.

This event serves as a fundraiser for McGuire Memorial, St. Anthony’s School Programs and St. Monica’s Catholic Academy. This money goes toward field trip transportation, therapy time, adaptive equipment, tuition assistance and more to help children with various disabilities to lead more enriching lives.

Hikers will meet and register at the Enon Valley Community Pavilion, 1084 Main Street, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Shuttles will run to and from each end of the 2.5 mile section of trail, which includes 15 bridges, each different in its design, until all hikers have finished their chosen mileage.

There is also a corn hole tournament at noon with a $500 purse. Participation T-shirts are available for the first 100 hikers to pre-register, and refreshments will be served at the pavilion in Enon Valley for all hikers after completing their walk.

Visit the event Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/hike4kidz.