2024 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp available for purchase

COLUMBUS — The 2024 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, featuring a pair of cedar waxwings, is on sale now, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Each year, the legacy stamp showcases a photograph of Ohio’s native wildlife species, selected through an annual contest. The photo of cedar waxwings featured on this year’s stamp was captured by Roni Leatherman, of Rittman, Ohio. Cedar waxwings are a migratory bird known for their affinity for berries and their high-pitched call.

For $15, Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp purchasers receive a collectible stamp, sticker and commemorative card. Stamp holders can also receive a discount on stays at nine of Ohio’s state park lodges.

All of the stamp’s proceeds go to wildlife conservation, with most benefitting species of greatest conservation need through the Wildlife Diversity Fund. New this year, $1 from every stamp sold will go to the Southern Wings program, which protects the overwintering habitats of Neotropical migratory birds that pass through Ohio.

Ohio residents can anticipate entering the 16th annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest this summer, with the winner featured on the 2025 legacy stamp. Pollinators are the subject of the next stamp.