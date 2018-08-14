Holmes County Fair auction 2018

Holmes champion dairy steer
Natalie Schlegel’s 1,471 pound reserve champion dairy steer was purchased by Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, represented by Barry and Lori Nicholson, for $1.75 per pound.

(Photos/Reported by Susan Mykrantz)

Aug. 10, 2018

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $2.92/pound

Grand champion/champion Holmes Co. bred and raised: Hayden Smith
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 1,321 pounds
Buyer: Bird Enterprises
Reserve champion: Taylor Feikert
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,385 pounds
Buyer: Rodhe’s IGA, Denco Marketing, Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, and Millersburg Tire
Reserve champion Holmes County bred and raised: Pacee Miller

DAIRY STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $1.40/pound with champions

Grand champion dairy steer: Ethan Drzazga
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,565 pounds
Buyer: Hummel Insurance and Western Reserve Group
Reserve champion dairy steer: Natalie Schlegel
Bid: $1.75/pound Weight: 1,471 pounds
Buyer: Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter

champion broilers

Steve Compton bid $1,700 for Alyssa Pringle’s champion pen of broilers for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 206
Average: $5.44/pound with champions

Grand champion: Tegan Harris
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 236 pounds
Buyer: Pomerene Hospital, Aultman Heart Center
Reserve champion: Sam Sprang
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Miller, Mast and Mason; and Monroe Street Title

MEAT GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 27
Average: $ 6.33/pound with champions

Grand champion market goat: Hayden Smith
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Troy Hill Angus Farm, Circle S. Goat Ranch, Dublin Valley Angus Farm, Rockin J. Farm, and Troy Hill Trucking
Reserve champion: Lance Troyer
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: Mast Farm Service

DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 6
Average: $5.16/pound with champions
Grand champion dairy type: Tyler Troyer
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 103 pounds
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen
Reserve champion dairy type: Keira Howard
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Bob Gibbs

RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 51

Grand champion: Taylor Miller
Bid: $1,500/pen
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen
Reserve champion: Adrienne Stump
Bid: $600/pen
Buyer: State Sen. Larry Obhof

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 37
Average: $ 5.54/pound with champions

Grand champion: Whitney Miller
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Moore’s Lawn and Garden, and Heritage Co-op
Reserve champion: Katie Sprang
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 120 pounds
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen

DAIRY FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 23
Average: $ 1.22/lb.

Grand champion dairy feeder: Lance Troyer
Bid: $5.25/pound Weight: 691 pounds
Buyer: TMK Farm Services Drive Through
Reserve champion dairy feeder: Sheila Troyer
Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 618 pounds
Buyer: Firestone Agricultural Tire Service

MEAT CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 49

Grand champion: Alyssa Pringle
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Fraternal Order of the Eagles
Reserve champion: John Vale
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Gerber Poultry, Gerber Farm Division

TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 19

Grand champion: Caleb Schmidt
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen
Reserve champion: Caleb Schmidt
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Loudonville Farmers’ Equity

DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 27

Grand champion: Austin Jones
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen and Yoder’s Amish Home
Reserve champion: Alysa Pringle
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen

Auctioneers: Steve Andrews, Jake Schlabach, Seth Andrews, John Mast, Drew Turner, Vernon Yoder, Nick DeFelice, Bobby Beachy, Aden Yoder, Eli Troyer, Dave Kaufman, Derrick Kandel and Macin Hager.

