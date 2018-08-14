Holmes County Fair auction 2018

Natalie Schlegel’s 1,471 pound reserve champion dairy steer was purchased by Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, represented by Barry and Lori Nicholson, for $1.75 per pound. (Photos/Reported by Susan Mykrantz)
Aug. 10, 2018
STEERS Number of Market Lots: 25 Average: $2.92/pound Grand champion/champion Holmes Co. bred and raised: Hayden Smith Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 1,321 pounds Buyer: Bird Enterprises Reserve champion: Taylor Feikert Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,385 pounds Buyer: Rodhe’s IGA, Denco Marketing, Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, and Millersburg Tire Reserve champion Holmes County bred and raised: Pacee Miller DAIRY STEERS Number of Market Lots: 11 Average: $1.40/pound with champions Grand champion dairy steer: Ethan Drzazga Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,565 pounds Buyer: Hummel Insurance and Western Reserve Group Reserve champion dairy steer: Natalie Schlegel Bid: $1.75/pound Weight: 1,471 pounds Buyer: Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter champion dairy feederLance Troyer’s 691-pound champion dairy feeder was purchased by Keith Mullet and George Raber, for TMK Farm Services Drive Through, for $5.25 per pound. Also pictured is Shane Troyer. < > < > 1 View champion dairy feederLance Troyer’s 691-pound champion dairy feeder was purchased by Keith Mullet and George Raber, for TMK Farm Services Drive Through, for $5.25 per pound. Also pictured is Shane Troyer. 2 View champion dairy goatTyler Troyer’s 103-pound champion dairy type market goat sold to Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, represented by Gloria and Michelle Yoder, for $5 per pound. 3 View champion dairy steerEthan Drzazga’s 1,565-pound champion dairy steer sold for $3 per pound to Chris Gertz, for the Hummel Insurance and Western Reserve Group. 4 View champion ducksMrs. Yoder’s Kitchen and Yoder’s Amish Home, represented by Gloria, Eli, Trent and Joplin Yoder, bid $1,700 for Austin Jones’ champion pen of meat ducks. 5 View champion hogPomerene Hospital and Aultman Heart Center, represented by Craig Miller, bid $13 per pound for Tegan Harris’ 236-pound champion market hog. 6 View champion lambMoore’s Lawn and Garden, represented by Madison Banbury and Errick Flinner and Heritage Co-op, represented by Dave Miller, bid $10 per pound for Whitney Miller’s 142-pound champion market lamb. 7 View champion meat goatHayden Smith’s 92-pound champion meat type market goat was purchased by Troy Hill Angus Farm, represented by Randall Troyer, Circle S. Goat Ranch, represented by Shane Troyer and Lance Troyer, Dublin Valley Angus Farm, and Rockin J Farm Tyler Smith, and Troy Hill Trucking for $15 per pound. 8 View champion rabbitsGloria and Reno, Yoder of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, bid $1,500 for Taylor Miller’s champion pen of market rabbits. 9 View champion turkeyGloria and Reno Yoder, of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen bid $1,500 for Caleb Schmidt’s champion turkey. 10 View champion steerHayden Smith’s 1,321-pound champion beef steer sold for $12.50 per pound to Bird Enterprises, represented by Tom and Cheryl Bird. Also pictured are Hunter Smith, Susie Hager, Rochelle Smith, Anicia Smith, Rob Smith and Mason Hager. The steer was also named as the champion Holmes County bred and raised steer. 11 View reserve champion broilersGerber Poultry and Gerber Farm Division, represented by Josh Hanzie bid $1,000 for John Vale’s reserve champion pen of broilers. 12 View reserve dairy feederSheila Troyer’s 618-pound reserve champion dairy feeder was purchased for $1.50 per by Brad and Brandon Schmucker, for Firestone Agricultural Tire Service. 13 View reserve champion dairy goatKeira Howard’s 73-pound reserve champion dairy type market goat sold for $5 per pound to Bob Gibbs. 14 View reserve ducksAlysa Pringle’s reserve champion pen of meat ducks was purchased by Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen for $1,000. 15 View reserve hogMiller Mast and Moore and Monroe Street Title, represented by Max Miller, Andrew Brower, and Kelli Taylor bid $9 per pound for Sam Sprang’s 270-pound reserve champion market hog. 16 View reserve champion lambMrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, represented by Eli, Joplin, Trent and Gloria Yoder, bid $11 per pound for Katie Sprang’s 120-pound reserve champion market lamb. 17 View reserve champion market goatMast Farm Service, represented by Eli Mast, bid $9 per pound for Lance Troyer’s 84-pound reserve champion meat type goat. 18 View reserve rabbitsLarry Obhof bid $600 for Adrienne Stump’s reserve champion pen of market rabbits. 19 View reserve champion turkeyTodd Ardrey bid $1,300 to purchase Caleb Schmidt’s reserve champion turkey for Loudonville Farmers’ Equity. 20 View reserve dairy steerNatalie Schlegel’s 1,471 pound reserve champion dairy steer was purchased by Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, represented by Barry and Lori Nicholson, for $1.75 per pound. 21 View reserve steerTaylor Feikert’s 1,385-pound reserve champion beef steer was purchased by Rodhe’s IGA, Denco Marketing, Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter and Millersburg Tire for $12 per pound. Pictured are Kurt Rodhe, Kathy Schlabach, Brandon Schmucker Barry and Lori Nicholson. 22 View reserve Holmes County steerPacee Miller’s 1,326 pound reserve champion Holmes county bred and raised steer was purchased by Mt. Hope Auction, Paint Valley Equipment, TSN Farm, Ltd, Black Label Enterprises, Mike and Maureen Black, represented by Chris Carter, Tim and Susan Sage, Lee Miller and Thurman Mullet, for $5.50 per pound. 23 View champion broilersSteve Compton bid $1,700 for Alyssa Pringle’s champion pen of broilers for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. HOGS Number of Market Lots: 206 Average: $5.44/pound with champions Grand champion: Tegan Harris Bid: $13/pound Weight: 236 pounds Buyer: Pomerene Hospital, Aultman Heart Center Reserve champion: Sam Sprang Bid: $9/pound Weight: 270 pounds Buyer: Miller, Mast and Mason; and Monroe Street Title MEAT GOATS Number of Market Lots: 27 Average: $ 6.33/pound with champions Grand champion market goat: Hayden Smith Bid: $15/pound Weight: 92 pounds Buyer: Troy Hill Angus Farm, Circle S. Goat Ranch, Dublin Valley Angus Farm, Rockin J. Farm, and Troy Hill Trucking Reserve champion: Lance Troyer Bid: $9/pound Weight: 84 pounds Buyer: Mast Farm Service DAIRY GOATS Number of Market Lots: 6 Average: $5.16/pound with champions Grand champion dairy type: Tyler Troyer Bid: $5/pound Weight: 103 pounds Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen Reserve champion dairy type: Keira Howard Bid: $5/pound Weight: 73 pounds Buyer: Bob Gibbs RABBITS Number of Pens of Three: 51 Grand champion: Taylor Miller Bid: $1,500/pen Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen Reserve champion: Adrienne Stump Bid: $600/pen Buyer: State Sen. Larry Obhof LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 37 Average: $ 5.54/pound with champions Grand champion: Whitney Miller Bid: $10/pound Weight: 142 pounds Buyer: Moore’s Lawn and Garden, and Heritage Co-op Reserve champion: Katie Sprang Bid: $11/pound Weight: 120 pounds Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen DAIRY FEEDERS Number of Market Lots: 23 Average: $ 1.22/lb. Grand champion dairy feeder: Lance Troyer Bid: $5.25/pound Weight: 691 pounds Buyer: TMK Farm Services Drive Through Reserve champion dairy feeder: Sheila Troyer Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 618 pounds Buyer: Firestone Agricultural Tire Service MEAT CHICKENS Number of Market Lots: 49 Grand champion: Alyssa Pringle Bid: $1,700 Buyer: Fraternal Order of the Eagles Reserve champion: John Vale Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Gerber Poultry, Gerber Farm Division TURKEYS Number of Market Lots: 19 Grand champion: Caleb Schmidt Bid: $1,500 Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen Reserve champion: Caleb Schmidt Bid: $1,300 Buyer: Loudonville Farmers’ Equity DUCKS Number of Market Lots: 27 Grand champion: Austin Jones Bid: $1,700 Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen and Yoder’s Amish Home Reserve champion: Alysa Pringle Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen Auctioneers: Steve Andrews, Jake Schlabach, Seth Andrews, John Mast, Drew Turner, Vernon Yoder, Nick DeFelice, Bobby Beachy, Aden Yoder, Eli Troyer, Dave Kaufman, Derrick Kandel and Macin Hager. STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!
<