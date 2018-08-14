Holmes County Fair auction 2018

<

1 View champion dairy feeder Lance Troyer’s 691-pound champion dairy feeder was purchased by Keith Mullet and George Raber, for TMK Farm Services Drive Through, for $5.25 per pound. Also pictured is Shane Troyer.

2 View champion dairy goat Tyler Troyer’s 103-pound champion dairy type market goat sold to Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, represented by Gloria and Michelle Yoder, for $5 per pound.

3 View champion dairy steer Ethan Drzazga’s 1,565-pound champion dairy steer sold for $3 per pound to Chris Gertz, for the Hummel Insurance and Western Reserve Group.

4 View champion ducks Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen and Yoder’s Amish Home, represented by Gloria, Eli, Trent and Joplin Yoder, bid $1,700 for Austin Jones’ champion pen of meat ducks.

5 View champion hog Pomerene Hospital and Aultman Heart Center, represented by Craig Miller, bid $13 per pound for Tegan Harris’ 236-pound champion market hog.

6 View champion lamb Moore’s Lawn and Garden, represented by Madison Banbury and Errick Flinner and Heritage Co-op, represented by Dave Miller, bid $10 per pound for Whitney Miller’s 142-pound champion market lamb.

7 View champion meat goat Hayden Smith’s 92-pound champion meat type market goat was purchased by Troy Hill Angus Farm, represented by Randall Troyer, Circle S. Goat Ranch, represented by Shane Troyer and Lance Troyer, Dublin Valley Angus Farm, and Rockin J Farm Tyler Smith, and Troy Hill Trucking for $15 per pound.

8 View champion rabbits Gloria and Reno, Yoder of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, bid $1,500 for Taylor Miller’s champion pen of market rabbits.

9 View champion turkey Gloria and Reno Yoder, of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen bid $1,500 for Caleb Schmidt’s champion turkey.

10 View champion steer Hayden Smith’s 1,321-pound champion beef steer sold for $12.50 per pound to Bird Enterprises, represented by Tom and Cheryl Bird. Also pictured are Hunter Smith, Susie Hager, Rochelle Smith, Anicia Smith, Rob Smith and Mason Hager. The steer was also named as the champion Holmes County bred and raised steer.

11 View reserve champion broilers Gerber Poultry and Gerber Farm Division, represented by Josh Hanzie bid $1,000 for John Vale’s reserve champion pen of broilers.

12 View reserve dairy feeder Sheila Troyer’s 618-pound reserve champion dairy feeder was purchased for $1.50 per by Brad and Brandon Schmucker, for Firestone Agricultural Tire Service.

13 View reserve champion dairy goat Keira Howard’s 73-pound reserve champion dairy type market goat sold for $5 per pound to Bob Gibbs.

14 View reserve ducks Alysa Pringle’s reserve champion pen of meat ducks was purchased by Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen for $1,000.

15 View reserve hog Miller Mast and Moore and Monroe Street Title, represented by Max Miller, Andrew Brower, and Kelli Taylor bid $9 per pound for Sam Sprang’s 270-pound reserve champion market hog.

16 View reserve champion lamb Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, represented by Eli, Joplin, Trent and Gloria Yoder, bid $11 per pound for Katie Sprang’s 120-pound reserve champion market lamb.

17 View reserve champion market goat Mast Farm Service, represented by Eli Mast, bid $9 per pound for Lance Troyer’s 84-pound reserve champion meat type goat.

18 View reserve rabbits Larry Obhof bid $600 for Adrienne Stump’s reserve champion pen of market rabbits.

19 View reserve champion turkey Todd Ardrey bid $1,300 to purchase Caleb Schmidt’s reserve champion turkey for Loudonville Farmers’ Equity.

20 View reserve dairy steer Natalie Schlegel’s 1,471 pound reserve champion dairy steer was purchased by Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter, represented by Barry and Lori Nicholson, for $1.75 per pound.

21 View reserve steer Taylor Feikert’s 1,385-pound reserve champion beef steer was purchased by Rodhe’s IGA, Denco Marketing, Chuck Nicholson Auto Supercenter and Millersburg Tire for $12 per pound. Pictured are Kurt Rodhe, Kathy Schlabach, Brandon Schmucker Barry and Lori Nicholson.

22 View reserve Holmes County steer Pacee Miller’s 1,326 pound reserve champion Holmes county bred and raised steer was purchased by Mt. Hope Auction, Paint Valley Equipment, TSN Farm, Ltd, Black Label Enterprises, Mike and Maureen Black, represented by Chris Carter, Tim and Susan Sage, Lee Miller and Thurman Mullet, for $5.50 per pound.