How to safely store eggs and find alternatives amid rising prices

COLUMBUS — With egg prices soaring due to supply chain disruptions and avian flu impacts, many consumers are looking for ways to stretch their egg supply while ensuring food safety. Experts at Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences offer key insights into safe egg storage, viable substitutes and the economic factors behind the price hikes.

Maximizing egg shelf life. Proper storage is essential to keeping eggs fresh for as long as possible. Refrigeration is critical, according to Ahmed E. Yousef, the Virginia Hutchison Bazler and Frank E. Bazler Chair in Food Science.

“In grocery stores, eggs are kept refrigerated, and they should remain refrigerated at home,” Yousef said. “Eggs can be stored beyond their ‘best by’ or ‘sell by’ dates, as those dates refer to quality, not safety.”

For those looking to store eggs even longer, freezing is an option — but with a catch.

“Eggs should not be frozen in their shells, as the liquid inside expands and can crack the shell,” Yousef said. “Instead, eggs should be cracked, the whites and yolks mixed, and then stored in an airtight container in the freezer. Properly stored frozen eggs can last up to a year.”

Consumers can also check an egg’s freshness by placing it in a bowl of water.

“Fresh eggs sink, while older eggs, which develop a larger air pocket inside, tend to float,” Yousef said. “Mold or unusual odors are clear indicators that eggs should be discarded.”

Finding egg alternatives. As prices remain high, some consumers are turning to egg substitutes, especially for baking.

“There are egg alternatives on the market for consumers who are vegan or have egg allergies,” Yousef said. “These substitutes, often made from soybeans or chickpeas, can replace eggs in certain recipes, though they don’t fully replicate the structure of a whole egg.”

For home bakers, common substitutes include mashed bananas, applesauce or a mixture of flaxseed and water. While these work well for binding ingredients in baked goods, they may not provide the same texture or nutritional benefits as eggs.

Why are egg prices rising? The recent surge in egg prices is driven by a combination of supply shortages, rising production costs and seasonal demand. Avian influenza has also impacted commercial laying flocks.

“When an outbreak occurs, entire flocks must be culled to prevent the disease from spreading,” said Chen-Ti Chen, CFAES assistant professor of agricultural, environmental and development economics. “Given the regional concentration of egg production, a single outbreak can disrupt supply chains for multiple farms, limiting producers’ ability to replenish egg supplies and respond to price fluctuations.”

At the same time, increased costs for feed, labor, electricity, packaging and transportation continue to push prices higher post-pandemic. Seasonal trends also add to the volatility, as consumer demand spikes during the winter holidays. Extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and wildfires, are further complicating the issue.

“The combination of rising production costs, disease outbreaks, and peak seasonal demand creates the perfect recipe for higher egg prices,” Chen said.

The impact on consumers and producers. Consumers are feeling the strain on their grocery budgets, with some cutting back on egg purchases or seeking alternatives. However, demand for eggs remains relatively stable, as they are a staple in many households.

“Consumers typically have an inelastic demand for eggs, meaning they may continue to buy them even if prices rise,” said Jared Grant, CFAES assistant professor of agricultural, environmental and development economics. “Some may adjust by buying eggs of a different grades or sizes to save money.”

Restaurants and food service businesses are also grappling with price hikes, often passing costs on to customers. Meanwhile, egg producers — both small and large — face ongoing challenges in managing flock sizes and navigating unpredictable price swings.

How CFAES is supporting the industry. CFAES is actively working to assist both farmers and consumers in navigating the ongoing egg shortage. The college offers research and outreach programs on biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of avian influenza. It also provides resources through Ohio State University Extension and Ohioline, ohioline.osu.edu, including guidance on poultry care, backyard flocks and food budgeting strategies.

As egg prices remain high into 2025, experts suggest consumers stay informed about price trends and consider alternative purchasing strategies. In the meantime, proper storage and smart substitutions can help stretch every egg to its fullest potential.