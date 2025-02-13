Knox County poaching case ends with guilty plea

COLUMBUS — Christopher M. Waters, 44, of Loris, South Carolina, recently pleaded guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court to 12 deer and wild turkey hunting violations in Knox County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

An investigation revealed Waters committed wildlife violations from December 2022 to November 2023 while visiting Ohio. Waters pleaded guilty to the 12 counts in November 2024. He was ordered to pay $4,110.67 in restitution and $300 in fines, forfeited hunting implements and had his hunting license revoked for three years.

Two other defendants in the case also pleaded guilty to multiple violations. Cody Muncie, 35, of Howard, Ohio, pleaded guilty to five counts and was ordered to pay $5,741.25 in restitution and $200 in fines, forfeited all evidence and had his hunting license revoked for two years.

Douglas Hartman, 40, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts and was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and $200 in fines, forfeited all evidence and had his hunting license revoked for two years.

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call the Turn in a Poacher hotline at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.