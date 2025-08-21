Human case of West Nile Virus identified in Allegheny County, Pa.

PITTSBURGH – The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Aug. 18 that it identified its the first human case of West Nile virus in 2025.

The individual who tested positive for West Nile Virus resides in Plum Borough. They began experiencing symptoms in mid-July. Symptoms include fever, malaise, diarrhea and anorexia. They are currently recovering at home. To protect the patient’s privacy, no further information will be released by the ACHD regarding the case.

Beginning Aug. 14, the Department set up additional surveillance in the area and began conducting an investigation.

According to the CDC, between 70% and 80% of people who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms and are not impacted. Approximately 20% of those who become infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most people with symptoms can recover on their own. Less than 1% of people infected with the virus will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or spinal cord. Anyone who believes they or someone they know has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

The ACHD urges residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water around the property they reside in, making sure that open windows and doors have screens and using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. When used as directed, insect repellent is the best way to protect from mosquito bites.

Complaints regarding properties with stagnant water can be reported at tinyurl.com/3ecadwdm.

For more information on West Nile Virus, including frequently asked questions about prevention, symptoms and transmission, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage at cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/index.html.