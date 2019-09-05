Hunter education class planned

CHARDON, Ohio ­— Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is offering an Ohio Hunter Education course two Saturdays in September: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28 at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center.

Registration is required at www.wildohio.com or 1-800-WILDLIFE.

Coursework will include hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, wildlife management, shooting, bow hunting, personal safety and survival and care of game.

Participants of any age will be admitted, and while they need not have a current hunting license to attend, all must take a hunter education class and obtain a current hunting license in order to actually hunt.

Information specific to hunting within Geauga Park District can be found anytime at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org under Activities.