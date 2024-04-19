Independence Conservancy to host tire collections

INDUSTRY, Pa. — The Independence Conservancy will hold affordable community tire collections in cooperation with the Following municipalities this spring:

• April 27 — Findlay Township Public Works Department, 1058 Clinton Rd., Clinton, PA 15126

• May 4 — Ambridge Borough Building, 600 11th St., Ambridge, PA 15003

• May 11 — New Sewickley Township Municipal Building, 233 Miller Rd., Rochester, PA 15074

• May 18 — Aliquippa Street Department, 1497 Kennedy Blvd., Aliquippa, PA 15001

All collections are held on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.Tires on rims are acceptable. Individuals and small businesses are welcome. No proof of residency is required, and there is no limit to the number of tires or wheels any one person may bring.

Disposal fees for auto and light truck tires up to 18-inch off-rim are $5 each; $10 if on-rim. SUV and light truck tires 19-inch through 22-inch off-rim are $7 each. Tractor trailer tires up to 22.5-inch are $25 each. Farm tractor rear tires up to 75 pounds are $35 each; and over 75 pounds are priced by weight.

Independence Conservancy offers community tire collections to reduce the risk of West Nile, Zika and other diseases by eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. Since 2004, Independence Conservancy has properly disposed of over 63,000 tires through this program.

The Independence Conservancy is a nonprofit land conservation and environmental stewardship organization active in Beaver, Washington and Allegheny Counties.