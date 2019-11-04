Investigation of cow mutilation underway

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of cattle being mutilated at a Mace Road farm.

According to Sheriff Dale Williams, a road unit took the report Nov. 2. The owner of the cattle reported that three of her daughter’s show cattle were beaten badly over the past two months. One had to be put down by a vet.

The owner had set up deer cameras, but whoever mutilated the cattle found and covered the cameras before beating the last animal.

According to Williams, the vet, from Eastern Buckeye Veterinary Service, who looked at the animals told the owners it appeared that they were kicked, possibly with steel-toed boots, and beaten. Two of the animals survived and were sold at a lower value.

The case is still under investigation. There is no person of interest so far.

The owner of the cattle is offering a cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of subjects involved with the crime.