Syngenta offers ag students $20,000 in total scholarship awards

Now through January 15, Syngenta invites eligible university students to apply to its annual Accelerating a Generation (AG) Syngenta Scholarship program. In a 2-5 minute video essay, entrants should share how their roots have influenced the way they view the future of the ag industry.

“At Syngenta, we know the agriculture community is strongest when people from a wide variety of backgrounds have the opportunity to contribute,” said Wendell Calhoun, communications manager at Syngenta. “The scholarship is designed to give these diverse voices the support they need to lead the industry into the future.”

University students currently pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees in crop-related disciplines are eligible to compete for up to $20,000 in total scholarship awards. Applicants must be U.S. residents enrolled as of spring 2020 in an accredited agriculture program at an eligible university.

“I look forward to hearing the stories of our applicants,” said Calhoun. “It’s an honor to help this young generation of ambitious, innovative students find success and bring positive change to the industry.”

Syngenta will grant scholarships to a bachelor’s and a master’s level national winner, selected from a pool of 4 regional winners in each category. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the spring.

The 2019 scholarships were awarded to two talented students with a passion for pushing agriculture forward. Bachelor’s level winner Adrienne Blakey, a plant and soil sciences major at Oklahoma State University, emphasized the value of integrity as a building block for the industry’s future. Meanwhile, master’s level winner Nick Lord encouraged students of various backgrounds and life experiences to “find a niche in the agricultural community” where they can make an impact.

To ensure full application processing, Syngenta asks students to submit their email addresses and other initial identifying information by January 7. For more information about the scholarship, including official rules, prize amounts, essay topic, eligible universities and application guidelines, visit http://www.syngenta-us.com/scholarships.

