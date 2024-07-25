MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer County Conservation District recently found mosquitoes with the Jamestown Canyon virus in Vernon Township in Crawford County. This is the second sample to test positive for the virus in Crawford County in 2024.

The detection of Jamestown Canyon virus does not indicate an immediate or widespread threat to the public, but monitoring will continue in the area where the mosquito samples were collected and control work will be conducted. Mosquitoes with Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events.

JCV can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. As of recently, no human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus have been reported in Crawford County. Most people do not develop symptoms but some can experience fevers, headaches, fatigue, coughing, sore throat or a runny rose.

The Jamestown Canyon virus can led to serve diseases like infection of the brain or the membranes of the brain and spinal cord. No vaccine or specific antiviral treatments are available to treat JCV infection, however, over-the-counter pain relievers can be used to relieve some symptoms.

Those who think they, or someone else they know, may be infected should talk to their healthcare provider.

The best way to reduce the risk of infection is by preventing mosquito bites. Some ways to prevent mosquitoes include using insect repellents with DEET; wearing long sleeves to protect skin; staying indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active and making sure windows and door screens are “bug tight.”

One can also reduce mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Tips to minimize standing water include disposing of any refuse that holds water; cleaning clogged roof gutters every year; checking storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells and emptying accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots.

The recent detection of the Jamestown Canyon virus is a result of additional testing capacities as a part of the statewide Mosquito Disease Control program. For more information about the Jamestown Canyon virus, visit www.cdc.gov/jamestown-canyon/. For more information about the recent detection, contact zheckathorn@mercercountypa.gov.