USDA seeks nominees for Fruit and Vegetable Industry Committee

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking for nominations from specialty crop stakeholders to serve on the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee from now until Sept. 3.

The secretary of agriculture will appoint up to 25 individuals for two-year terms; they will be replacing members whose terms expire on Oct. 28.

Eligible candidates are active members of the fruit and vegetable industry in roles like shippers, wholesalers, brokers, retailers, processors, fresh cut processors, food service suppliers, state agencies, state departments of agriculture and trade associations.

The USDA encourages nominations from people who reflect the diversity of the produce sector in terms of size and scale of operation, industry role, demographic characteristics, geographic location and production methods.

Nominations packets can be submitted by email to SCPFVIAC@usda.gov or mailed to Jennie M. Varela, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Attn: Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee, 1124 1st Street South, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.

Information about the advisory committee’s background and candidate qualifications, requirements and forms can be found by visiting the website https://www.ams.usda.gov/about-ams/fviac-nomination-information.

For more information on the AMS Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/about-ams/facas-advisory-councils/fviac.