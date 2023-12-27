Knox Beekeepers holding advanced beekeeping class

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio —The Knox County Beekeepers Association is offering an Advanced Beekeepers Class on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 105 of Faculty Hall on the Campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The class is designed for beekeepers who want to hone their beekeeping skills. The course will be divided into five topics which include honey production, incorporating NUCS, winter hive preparation, sustainability and comprehensive mite control programs. Because the class is geared towards experienced beekeepers, open discussion will be encouraged on these and other topics of interest.

Doors will be open at 8 a.m. for check-in. Coffee, doughnuts and lunch will be provided.

The fee for class is $95 or $75 for current KCBA members and includes a one-year membership to the Knox County Beekeepers Association. Students are free but must register and be accompanied by an adult who is registered for the class. Students and their families should ask about youth scholarship opportunities available from KCBA.

Pre-registration is required. Visit www.knoxbees.com to learn more about the class and to register online. For questions call Jeff Gabric at 740-760-0300.