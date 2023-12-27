Scholarships available for Pennsylvania Dairy Summit

A holstein cow looks through a fence.
A cow at Canon Dairy, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2022. (Sarah Donaldson photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. —Young dairy professionals are encouraged to apply for a scholarship to the 2024 Pennsylvania Dairy Summit, set for Feb. 7-8 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The scholarships include a discounted rate of $50 to attend the Dairy Summit, a complimentary hotel room, access to the Young Professionals Opening Night Reception and Career Development Workshop and the opportunity to talk one-on-one with industry professionals of their choosing. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 16.

Scholarship recipients must be a resident of Pennsylvania or enrolled in an agricultural program at a Pennsylvania-based college or university. They must also be involved in one of the following:

  • Operate or work on a dairy farm
  • Be enrolled in an agricultural degree program at college or trade school
  • Be enrolled in an agriculture program at a high school
  • Teach agriculture at a high school, college or university
  • Must agree to pay the discounted $50 registration fee that is awarded to scholarship recipients

To apply, visit www.padairysummit.org and click on “Young Professionals” on the top right. Contact Michelle Shearer at mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 570-768-8316 with questions.

