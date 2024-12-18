Lake Erie fish survey finds walleye hatches down

COLUMBUS — Results from the annual Lake Erie fish surveys revealed that walleye hatches were below average and yellow perch hatches were above average in two of the three management zones, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Although the 2024 walleye hatch was below average, robust hatches from 2018 to 2023 will provide ample fishing opportunities. Based on the 2024 survey results, anglers can expect good yellow perch fishing in the western half of Lake Erie.

Data from annual trawl surveys conducted by the Division of Wildlife are combined with those collected by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources to indicate the success of spawning and early life survival of walleye and yellow perch in the western basin. In the central basin, Ohio’s trawls are utilized in conjunction with other agency surveys to gauge hatch success.

Results allow biologists to predict how many young fish will enter the catchable population two or three years later. These indices are a key piece of information used by the inter-agency Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to determine annual levels of safe harvest for walleye and yellow perch.

Walleye

Lake Erie has a robust, sustainable population of adult walleye following an unprecedented run of six straight above-average walleye hatches.

Surveys conducted in 2024 show a below-average hatch. The 2024 western basin walleye hatch index was 19 fish per hectare (a standard measure of catch per area). This was the smallest hatch since 2016 and below the average of 58 fish per hectare, ranking 21st of 37 years. Although this year’s hatch is below average, anglers can expect these fish to contribute to the catch in 2026.

Central basin results were similar with a survey index of 7 young-of-year walleye per hectare, slightly below the average of 7.6 fish per hectare. This was the lowest value since 2017. Central basin walleye hatches are likely a small component of the lake-wide population, but tagging studies suggest that fish hatched in the central basin spend more time there compared to migratory walleye from the western basin. Central basin walleye hatches may seasonally provide local fishing opportunities when schools of migratory walleye are not present.

Walleye typically grow to the 15-inch minimum length for harvest two years after hatching. Because recent hatches have been above average and walleye can live more than a decade, Lake Erie anglers can expect walleye fishing to remain good for many years.

Perch

Lake Erie yellow perch are surveyed and managed as regional populations within management zones.

The western basin yellow perch hatch was above average and should make a noticeable contribution to the catchable adult population in 2026. The Ohio-Ontario survey index was 673 young-of-year yellow perch per hectare, above the average of 462 fish per hectare and ranking seventh of the survey’s 37 years.

In 2024, mid-summer and late fall yellow perch fishing in the western basin provided great catch rates and excellent fish size. Division of Wildlife surveys in the past decade have shown a trend of more consistent hatch success in the western basin. This year’s hatch, along with contributions from previous years, should continue the trend of good yellow perch fishing in 2025 and beyond.

The central basin is split into two management zones for yellow perch: the central zone (Huron to Fairport Harbor) and the east zone (Fairport Harbor to the Ohio-Pennsylvania border). Hatch results were encouraging in the central zone, with an index of 50 young-of-year perch per hectare, above the average of 37. The east zone index of 11 per hectare was below the average of 36. The central and east zone hatches ranked 10th and 22nd of the 35 survey years, respectively. Late fall limit catches of large yellow perch were again common near central basin harbors in 2024, indicating that good seasonal opportunities still exist despite lower population sizes.

Variability in regional yellow perch hatch success is expected on Lake Erie because of the size of the lake, differences among basins and zones, and prevailing weather conditions. Hatch success is largely determined by the timing and availability of favorable conditions for both spawning and survival of newly hatched yellow perch in the spring and summer. Strong lake-wide yellow perch hatches are rare.

For more information on the Lake Erie fisheries and to find fishing reports, visit wildohio.gov.