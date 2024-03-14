Learn to grow hydrangeas

CANFIELD, Ohio — Mahoning County OSU Extension will offer its 2024 Hydrangea School April 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the extension office, 490 S. Broad St.

This event is designed for gardening enthusiasts, landscape artists and anyone who appreciates the beauty of hydrangeas. The session will touch on the varieties of hydrangeas suitable for different garden landscapes and provide insights into the best practices for care and maintenance.

The $30 cost per participant includes educational materials and each attendee will get a hydrangea plant to nurture and grow at home. Visit go.osu.edu/hydrangeas04-18 to learn more or call 330-533-5538.