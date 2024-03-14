Pruning clinic April 20 at White House

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County and White House Fruit Farm will present the 2024 Pruning Clinic April 20 at 2 p.m. at White House Fruit Farms, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road.

Demonstrations will be done by Kate Hornyak, OSU Extension, and Dave and David Hull from White House Fruit Farms.

The program will cover a range of topics, including an Introduction to Pruning, Tools, Techniques for Pruning New and Established Trees and an Optional Segment on Blueberry Pruning. The session concludes with a Q&A, door prizes and the opportunity to purchase home fruit production and growing books. This event will be held rain or shine, so dress warm; rugged shoes or boots are recommended.

Registration for the program is $30 with hand pruners included and $34 for pruning saws included. To register or learn more, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/2024fruittreeclinic.