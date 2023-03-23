Lindsey named 2023 Ohio CCA of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program announced Alex J. Lindsey as the 2023 CCA of the Year.

Lindsey is assistant professor of agronomy in the Department of Horticulture and Crop Science at Ohio State University.

Lindsey was recognized at the 2023 Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference March 14 in Ada, Ohio. He was presented a plaque and a $1,500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

“Alex Lindsey’s commitment to the CCA program, not only as a member and researcher, but as a mentor makes him deserving of this prestigious award,” said Greg McGlinch, farmer and educator, who nominated Lindsey for the award. “Alex’s method of teaching agronomic research and practices allows students and farmers to apply the methods on a field scale.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management and crop production, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio. To view the full list of past award recipients, visit oaba.net/cca.