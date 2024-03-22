Mahoning County OSU Extension distributing seed packets

CANFIELD, Ohio — Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension will distribute sample seed starter packets at several branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on April 17-19 while supplies last.

The seed packet distribution is part of the Let’s Grow Ohio initiative possible through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Victory Garden. The limit is one packet per participant. Each packet includes a combination of carrots, cucumbers, lettuce or sunflowers and contains instructions on how to plant and care for seeds.

Below are a list of pickup locations and times:

April 17

• 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Sebring Library located at 195 W Ohio Ave, Sebring, OH 44672

• 2-4 p.m. at Tri Lakes located at 13820 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

April 18

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Austintown Library located at 600 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515

• 2-4 p.m. at East Library located at 430 Early Rd, Youngstown, OH 44505

April 19

• Noon-2 p.m. at Boardman Library located at 7680 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

• 3-5 p.m. at Struthers Library located at 95 Poland Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

Victory Gardens has a historical significance in America as an effort to plant fruits, vegetables and herbs during challenging times.

For more information on Victory Gardens, visit u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/. For questions on local distribution of seed packets, call the Mahoning County OSU Extension office at 330-533-5538.