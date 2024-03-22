Spring gardening symposium set for April 6

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are holding their spring gardening symposium Blossoming Wisdom: Cultivating Connection from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 6 at New Covenant E.P. Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road in New Castle.

Dennis James from DJ’s Greenhouse will lead a discussion about pollinator gardens. Dave Cole will present about growing garlic. Kinorea Tigri, a Penn State master gardener coordinator, will give a “Seed to Supper” presentation.

The cost for this program is $40. It includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet.

Attendees will participate in one of two Make It Take It options — either dye a handkerchief using plants, presented by Joy Wilson, or create a Bonsai tree, taught by Micheal Stern and Bob Dietz. The supplies for the Bonsai costs an additional $30.

There will also be a silent auction with great deals and a variety of unique vendors to shop from.

To register go online to https://web.cvent.com/event/e57c78d0-5c22-4f44-850f-4a14747dbc72/summary or by calling 877-345-0691. The registration deadline is April 1. After registration closes, the cost will be $45. Walk-ins will be accepted as space permits, but will not be guaranteed a workshop packet.