Mahoning County Public Health to offer rabies vaccination clinic

CANFIELD, Ohio — Mahoning County Public Health will be sponsoring an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio.

Rabies is ever present in wildlife. It is a preventable, potentially deadly, viral disease most often transmitted through bites and scratches from unvaccinated pets, strays and wildlife. Individuals can protect themselves and their families from rabies by vaccinating pets, reducing pets’ exposure to wildlife, spaying or neutering pets to decrease the number of stray animals, avoiding contact with wildlife and stray animals and washing any animal bite areas thoroughly and following up with a doctor.

In Mahoning County, rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats and ferrets over three months of age. Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or carried inside a pillowcase. The cost is $8 per rabies shot (cash only). Costs are kept to a minimum through sponsorship by Mahoning County Public Health and volunteer services provided by Angels for Animals.

This is a low-cost clinic that does not include a physical examination of the animal. The veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal in the event the animal appears to be in poor health. To receive the 3-year booster, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after Sept. 9, 2023. Without proof of prior vaccination, the pet will receive a 1-year vaccination only. No appointment is necessary for rabies vaccinations.