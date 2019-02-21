Mahoning County resident earns NIFA excellence award

CANFIELD, Ohio — Robin Adams has been named the 2019 National Excellence in EFNEP Award winner. Adams will receive the award at a recognition celebration at the 2019 EFNEP Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. on March 12.

Adams is well known in Mahoning County for successfully teaching EFNEP nutrition education classes to limited resource families and her work in food security issues. She is employed by the Ohio State University Extension office in Canfield.

Outstanding individual

The Excellence in EFNEP Award recognizes outstanding teaching, creativity to improve program reach and effectiveness in EFNEP programming and positive influence in the community.

“Robin consistently provides high-quality programming,” said Ohio State University EFNEP director, Maria Carmen Lambea states. “She is passionate about her work and the participants in her classes.”

EFNEP is active in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Micronesia and American Samoa. EFNEP is administered by USDA and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) in cooperation with the State Cooperative Extension Services via 76 land grant universities, including Ohio State University.

EFNEP focuses on limited-resource families with an emphasis on parents and other adult caregivers who have primary responsibilities of feeding young children, as well as specialized programs for moms-to-be and new parents.

The program also contains a youth component for ages 5-19 delivered in classrooms.

Adams resides in Berlin Center with her husband, Steve. She is the mother of two sons and grandmother of two grandsons.

She is a long-time active 4-H club adviser and assists in coordinating the Carteens program at the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield.