MAPS to honor 107th Cavalry Regiment at veteran celebration

CANTON, Ohio —The MAPS Air Museum will host its 12th annual Veteran Celebration Nov. 9 from 4:30-10 p.m. at the museum, 2260 International Parkway in North Canton.

Festivities will focus on the historic contributions of the 107th Cavalry, which was stationed at the MAPS facility, and its operations involving the OH-58 Kiowa, H-19 Chickasaw and AH-1 Cobra helicopters, all of which are on display at the museum.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to follow the dinner. Guests will have the opportunity to tour all three helicopters prior to dinner.

The cost is $25 per ticket plus a service fee (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). To ensure seating with friends, guests are encouraged to purchase an entire table for eight people for $206.10. The dress code is business casual, with military attire being optional.

Dinner, including breaded chicken, beef tips, noodles with white sauce or red sauce, red skin potatoes, green bean almondine, salad and roll, will be provided by Mr. Mike’s Catering. Beer and wine will be included with admission.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit mapsairmuseum.org.