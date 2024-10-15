Small dairy farmers needed to take survey

WATERVILLE, Maine — Small dairy farmers are needed to take a survey for a national farm research project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Atlantic Corporation, an economic research firm, is completing research under a contract with the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Program, Award #: 2023-67023-38983.

Owners or operators of U.S. dairy farms with gross sales of less than $1 million in 2023 are qualified. The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

All respondents will receive $150 for their time and participation. The link for the online survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3XBdkOi

The deadline for the survey is Oct. 30. If you have questions about this study, contact Ray Bernier, vice president of operations, Atlantic Corporation at rbernier@atlanticcoporation.com.