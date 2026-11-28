NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Chad Metzger, owner and auctioneer of Metzger Property Services, LLC, was inducted into the Indiana Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, during the association’s Annual Conference held in Noblesville, Indiana.

The honor recognizes Metzger’s professional achievements, leadership, integrity, and longstanding contributions to the auction industry.

A second-generation auctioneer, Metzger grew up working in his family’s auction business, gaining hands-on experience in nearly every aspect of the profession. He earned his Indiana real estate broker’s license in 2000 and his Indiana auctioneer’s license in 2002.

Following the unexpected passing of his father, Mark Metzger, in 2011, Chad assumed responsibility for the family’s existing auction commitments and began building upon the business’s foundation. In 2014, he transitioned to operating Metzger Property Services independently, growing the company from approximately 75-100 auctions annually to more than 700 auctions each year.

Today, Metzger Property Services operates from its headquarters in North Manchester. The company conducts real estate, farmland, equipment, commercial, estate and personal property auctions throughout the region.

Metzger served on the Indiana Auctioneers Association Board of Directors from 2016–2021, including as Vice President and President. He has taught continuing education for auctioneers and real estate professionals, presented at industry conventions, and instructed aspiring auctioneers. He has also mentored numerous individuals entering the industry, including personally assisting with the cost of auction-school education.

Metzger is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis, Missouri Auction School, and the Certified Appraisers Guild of America. He earned the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI) designation in 2005, which is the highest designation available in the auction industry. In addition to auctioneering and real estate brokerage, Metzger provides real estate and personal property appraisal services for individuals, families, estates and attorneys, including expert testimony in complex valuation matters.

His community involvement includes conducting local 4-H auctions, supporting charitable fundraising events, and providing employment and mentorship opportunities for area high school and college students. Despite the company’s significant growth, Metzger remains closely connected to the family business’s roots, with all four of his siblings continuing to contribute to the organization in various capacities.