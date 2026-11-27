CANFIELD, Ohio — For the past 18 years, Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties have honored veterans by placing wreaths on their graves in early December.

This year’s wreath-laying ceremony will take place at North Georgetown Cemetery in Knox Township, near Salem, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5. Volunteers will honor all 100 veterans buried at this cemetery by placing a wreath on their headstone and saying the veteran’s name to ensure they are not forgotten. Local American Legion George D. Worth Post #574 will provide the Color Guard and Rifle Squad. West Branch high school students will assist with the wreath laying and senior Mason Brown will play taps.

You can help to carry on this legacy by joining us at this ceremony and/or making a donation toward the purchase of the wreaths, which cost $10 each. Donations can be sent to The Ohio State University Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406. Checks payable to The Ohio State University.

Master Gardeners work with community leaders whose cemeteries do not have a wreath program. Every two years the volunteers identify a local cemetery without a program. Once a commitment is made to adopt the wreath program at a new cemetery, Master Gardener volunteers work hand in hand with their local veteran, township and school district organizations to plan the wreath-laying ceremony.

Preparations such as identifying veteran gravesites, recruitment of family/volunteers to place wreaths, color guard, taps and emcee for the ceremony, along with securing the wreaths, are some of what is needed. Master Gardener volunteers, through their fundraising efforts, assume all costs for the wreath program for their first two years. After a two-year period, local leaders have plans in place and are prepared to carry on with their new tradition to honor our veterans.

If you have a suggestion for a cemetery in need of these services, contact the Extension Office at 330-533-5538.