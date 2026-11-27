By Tracy Turner

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — Holiday shopping often begins with good intentions and a budget. But between gift lists, family gatherings and limited-time deals, spending plans can unravel, leaving consumers facing bills long after the celebrations end.

Emotions, holiday expectations and advertising can influence financial decisions, even among those determined to stay within their budgets, according to an expert with Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Jessica Lowe, a family and consumer sciences educator with Ohio State University Extension, said recognizing those influences is an important step toward avoiding holiday debt.

“Holidays can be an emotional time for many individuals — we may get caught up in the memories and traditions and want to make the holidays amazing for ourselves and our families,” she said.

That desire can encourage spending beyond what families can afford, particularly when shoppers feel pressure to create memorable experiences or match others’ celebrations.

Limited-time promotions add urgency, making consumers feel they might miss an opportunity. Lowe recommends pausing before purchases to consider whether the spending is motivated by genuine needs or emotions.

In a recent post on Live Healthy Live Well, an Ohio State Extension blog that offers research-based information and practical advice on health, wellness and everyday living, Lowe explained how psychological influences, including fear of missing out and the tendency to follow others’ spending habits, can shape financial decisions.

Tips for avoiding overspending

Lowe recommends paying credit card balances in full each billing cycle when possible, to avoid interest charges. Account alerts can help shoppers track purchases and monitor spending.

Buy now, pay later services typically divide purchases into installments, often without interest. However, late fees and overlapping payment schedules can become difficult to manage, especially when shoppers use several plans simultaneously.

Some promotional financing offers charge deferred interest if the balance isn’t paid in full by the deadline. But avoiding debt doesn’t mean abandoning meaningful holiday traditions. Lowe encourages families to identify which activities matter most before deciding how much to spend.

“Before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, sit with your family and make a list of the holiday traditions that mean the most to you as a group,” she said.

Families can review previous years’ expenses to establish realistic budgets for gifts, meals and decorations. To reduce costs, Lowe suggests sharing holiday meal expenses, shopping secondhand or making gifts.

For those who struggle with credit card spending, the “envelope system” provides a spending limit. Families divide cash among categories such as food and gifts, and they stop spending when each envelope is empty. Cash should be kept secure to prevent loss or theft. Gifts of time or service, such as helping with household chores or snow removal, offer another alternative.

Holiday financial pressures can also affect mental health and relationships, making communication important.

“Be open with your loved ones if the holidays are making you stressed,” Lowe said. “Let them know if you are struggling to manage all the demands of the holiday season. Recognizing spending triggers, setting limits and prioritizing meaningful traditions can help families celebrate without carrying unnecessary debt into January.”

(Tracy Turner is a senior communications specialist with Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.)