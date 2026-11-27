FOSTORIA, Ohio — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, awarded $125,000 in Mission Fund grants to 12 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Grant recipients are as follows:

• A.V.R. Fire District, $7,500

• Bascom Joint Fire District, $14,750

• Crawford County Agricultural Society Jr. Fair Board, $10,000

• Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, $11,000

• Marion Township Hamler Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000

• Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department, $7,500

• Pleasant Township Fire Department, $15,000

• Post #183 Calf Club, $5,250

• Vanlue Fire Department, $7,500

• Washington Township Fire Department – Tontogany, $15,000

• Whetstone Twp Fire Department, $9,000

• Wyandot County Agricultural Society, $7,500

Over the past nine years, AgCredit has supported over 100 organizations with $962,980.00 distributed through the Mission Fund. The program supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio.

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2027 application process will begin March 1, 2027, and funds will be distributed by Dec. 31. For more information about the lending cooperative or the Mission Fund, visit AgCredit.net.