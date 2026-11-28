I hope that this Thanksgiving found you with family and friends, a meal that made you want to take a nap and time to think about the things for which you personally have to be thankful.

So, where did those thanks begin? Was it with dinner? While I’m sure it was scrumptious, that really doesn’t merit those thanks; the fact that you had a meal does. Is it for your family and friends? Absolutely. But was it simply because they took the time to share that feast? These relationships are really built around shared experiences, a commonality of life.

What would the dinner table be without all those stories?

I would suggest that you also remember to offer thanks for more than just the two-legged creatures in our lives. While that raccoon can be an annoying pest and the deer herd may nibble a little too energetically on the corn crop, consider what life would be like without wild things.

Reflect upon the walks and hikes you’ve taken. I’ll allow you to choose at what stage in your life your memory guides you. Was it finding a box turtle or praying mantis? Spotting a scampering fox pup or surprising a little flying squirrel munching on sunflower seeds?

Maybe you’ll recall the first bald eagle you ever saw, and the awe it inspired. Or was it the time you were forced to explain to a child how that baby rabbit or bird they found had died, and the helplessness you felt at those tears?

Think about the trips you’ve taken, whether to hunt, fish, camp, canoe or birdwatch. Did someone capture the moment with a camera? Do you still laugh when you share a story or see that dated photo as it transports you back in time?

Were you standing waist-deep beside a tipped canoe? Posed beside a brace of pheasants and a proud bird dog? Sharing a moment with an old man you wish you could have back for just one more trip to the lake?

Are there memories you share with only a few because only they might understand the emotion, while other stories are proclaimed as if you’re a prophet turned comedian? Is there a memory that has found its way into your mind right now?

So much of our life is connected to wild things, and they help us build our very human relationships with others. They bring us experiences that become the memories we hold so dearly. We need to continue sharing those stories and collecting more of them for as long as we’re able.

You see, the dogs and pheasants in those photos, that fishing buddy holding his first steelhead, that kid beside the pony, the stories that may fetch a tear or a laugh — they’ve all achieved a kind of immortality, and they have you to thank.

Somehow, that bird still cackles, the dog retrieves and a friend grins. You keep them alive in those distant moments, for they’re not really memories at all. They’re snapshots of our lives.

It’s also an acknowledgment that our pets, our wildlife and wild places are part of these experiences. They share that same commonality of life and that immortality.

Please say your own prayer of thanks for those favorite smiles. Maybe one of mine includes you.

“Our greatest trophies are not things, but times.”

— Gene Hill