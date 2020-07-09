Mike Ping and Frank Mader — July 5, 2020

By -
0
2
Mike Ping and Frank Mader
Mike Ping and Frank Mader caught 40 crappie on Mosquito Creek Lake on July 5, 2020.

Mike Ping and Frank Mader caught 40 crappies on Mosquito Creek Lake on July 5, 2020.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.