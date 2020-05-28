Milk recalled from Crawford County dairy

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued a recall May 28 of some milk products from a Crawford County dairy because they were not properly pasteurized.

The milk from Pot O’ Gold Dairy was sold at locations in Crawford, Erie, Forest and Venango counties.

Recalled products include: whole milk with sell-by dates of May 21 and June 5; chocolate milk with a sell-by date of May 22; 2% milk with a sell-by date of May 16; and skim milk with a sell-by date of May 16.

Products may be in glass bottles labeled Pot O’ Gold Dairy, Bear Lake, Warren County, but bottle caps will be labeled with the Crawford County location. No illnesses have been reported yet connected with the products.

The milk was sold in Crawford County at Brian’s Country Market, Centerville; D&J Bakery, Cambridge Springs; Lickety Split, Cambridge Springs; Miller’s Country Store, Cochranton; Pot O’ Gold Dairy Store, Cambridge Springs; and Titusville Market Square, Titusville.

Erie County: Art’s Bakery, Erie; Duran’s Farm Fresh Products, Waterford; Frank’s Market, Fairview; Lin Yan, Union City; Orton’s Fruit Market, North East; SMJ International, Girard; Sander’s Market, Corry and North East and Steiner Diesel Service, Waterford Straw Hat, North East.

Forest County: Haller’s General Store, Tionesta.

Venango County: Farmer’s Daughter Country Market, Oil City.