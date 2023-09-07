Monarchs & Meadow Insects program set for Sept. 10

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Catch up with this season’s stunning Monarch butterflies and more during Monarchs & Meadow Insects at Frohring Meadows on Sept. 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Participants can use nets provided by the Geauga Park District or use their own to catch a variety of butterflies, grasshoppers, praying mantids, katydids, beetles and other native pollinators and meadow insects. Join in at any time without registration, noting that rain will cancel the program. The park district recommends wearing sun protection, socks, hats and long pants for moving through the meadow.

Should you catch a Monarch, a naturalist will be on hand to help tag and release it. Provide your contact information to be notified if your Monarch is later recovered in Mexico.