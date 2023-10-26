Montessori school certified as WILD Site

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Montessori Children’s School in Cuyahoga County was recently dedicated as a WILD School Site, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. This marks the 204th WILD School Site in Ohio and the ninth in Cuyahoga County.

The site features a large outdoor playscape that serves as a land lab. Projects implemented on the land lab include vegetable and herb garden beds, native plantings, bird feeders, water features and a greenhouse.

Legacy projects have also been completed by protecting mature trees. These elements introduce hands-on learning concepts about natural sciences while incorporating everyday subject area skills such as math, science, social studies, art, music and more.

This WILD School Site gives students an opportunity to experience the natural world. Students can take their learning outdoors and watch their everyday subjects come to life. Lesson plans incorporate the outdoor space for primary classes and allow for an expanded curriculum with hands-on learning.

The WILD School Sites program, administered in Ohio by the Division of Wildlife, is considered an action extension of the national Project WILD program. Any educational property used by students, educators, and the local community as a place to learn about and benefit from wildlife and the environment can be certified. Learn more about WILD School Sites and outdoor education opportunities at wildohio.gov.