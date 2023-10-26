Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 26, 2023

HOWARD, Ohio — The East Knox FFA Urban Soils Career Development Event team placed third in the state event held on Oct. 14 in Fairfield County at the Lamp Family Farm. The team will now represent Ohio in the National FFA Homesite Evaluation Contest next May in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Urban soil team members were Hayden Baker, Isabelle Bostic, Weston Bostic and Rylan Winkler. Weston Bostic finished fifth individually, Baker placed 13th, Winkler finished 15th and Isabelle Bostic placed 90th out of 164 competitors from across Ohio.

East Knox earned a berth in the state urban contest after placing first out of 16 teams in the District 7 contest conducted in Pickaway County. The top five teams from each of the state’s ten FFA districts qualify for the state, making a field of fifty teams. Individually in the district event, Baker placed second, Dylan Springer finished sixth, Winkler placed 10th, Isabelle Bostic was 19th and Weston Bostic finished 27th out of 70 competitors.

Prior to the district contest East Knox FFA placed fifth in the county event sponsored by the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District and held at the Jerry Mickley Farm.

In the urban soil evaluation event, members determine soil slope, landform, flooding hazard, stability, texture at three different levels, structure in the subsoil, drainage class, depth to restrictive features and depth to bedrock. This information is used to make recommendations to use the site for houses with basements; sewage treatment systems; driveways and roads; and lawns, gardens and landscaping. Teams also take a written test over soils and find soil information from the web soil survey.

The top five teams in the State Urban Soils Career Development Event represent Ohio each May at the National Contest in Oklahoma. East Knox FFA has been in the national contest 29 times in the past 35 years — the most of any FFA in Ohio. East Knox FFA has also had a soil team place in the top 10 in the state 37 out of the past 41 years.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA’s urban soils team finished 24th at the Ohio soil judging contest held on Oct. 14 in Fairfield County, Ohio.

The urban soil team, made up of Will Smith, John Scott, Corey Seth, Michelle Adkins and Skyler Allen, advanced to the state contest from the District 10 soil contest in Washington County where it finished fifth. Scott, Smith, Seth and Adkins then competed at the state contest, scored a total of 2,194 points and finished 24th.

The rural soil team, made up of Nathaniel Nero, Wyatt Smith, Xander Alkire, Justin Lawson, and Conner Lehew, also advanced to the District 10 soil contest where it finished ninth.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its annual Fifth Grade Farm Tour in conjunction with the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District on Sept. 26.

The members that attended included Alex Pringle, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch, Garrett Fowler, Claire Drzazga, Quentin Vehrs, Maison Carter, Wyatt Myers, Hayden Smith, John Maloney, Ian Barr, Derek Miller, Keith Hawkins, Grant Miller, Gabe Averbukh, Drake Yoder, Bree Pringle, Hailey Richert, Ava Eberhard, Casey Ogi, Miley Snow, Jenna Sheldon, Madison Pearce-Laferty. Colby Long, Tyler Zimmerly, Laina Croskey, Taylor Patterson, Torrie Savage, Jenna Zimmerly, Gabby Yates, Wyatt Schlauch and Alexa Tate.

This year the Croskey Family, of Dalroy Farms, hosted the tour. West Holmes FFA helped set up and run the event. The schools in attendance included Killbuck, Lakeville, Holmesville and Millersburg. When the fifth graders arrived, Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District showed them a demonstration about rainfall and the importance of infiltration. Carter, Schlauch and Barr demonstrated how dangerous the PTO shaft of a tractor was. West Holmes FFA members also led stations such as soils, farm safety, forestry, bees, history and equipment.

After everyone went through all of the stations, they were fed a lunch of hotdogs, chips, fruit and milk provided by the Farm Bureau and Ag Pro. West Holmes FFA would like to thank everyone who was involved in putting this event together.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Six members of West Holmes FFA traveled to Hocking College to compete in the state forestry contest. The team placed 25th out of 36 teams. Team members included Grady Hawkins, Easton Uhl, Keith Hawkins, Quentin Vehrs, Alex Pringle and Steven Grandstaff.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA participated in the State Soils Career Development Event on Oct. 14. The members who participated in the state competition were Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly and Haley Caldwell. They placed 30th in the state.

Prior to the state contest, Northwestern FFA participated in a county soils competition on Sept. 20 in Smithville, Ohio.

The county soils rural team members were Kade Tegtmeier, Makenna Connelly, Emma Connelly, Victoria Aicone, Nevaeh Kirk, Ariana Pettry, Caldwell, Bryce Nussbaum, Brooke Hershey, Jake Howman, Mason Salem, Allison Wellert, Jaycee Reed, Kiera Whisman, Alysa Troyan, Chet McNeil, Torrie Wurst, Syrus Nyome and Haley McLaughlin. Tegtmeier placed second, Makenna Connelly placed third, and Emma Connelly placed fourth in the competition.

The county soils urban team consisted of Jenna Hjerpe, Kate Johnson, Caleb Lehman, Triston Flinn, Madison Miller, Keith Peirson, Gabi Riedel, Taylor Leidigh, Alexandria Midkiff, Lucas Jenkins, Dylan Midkiff, Aden Laney and Bricen Snow. Hjerpe placed seventh in the competition.

The district soils team competed on Sept. 27 in Columbiana, Ohio. The rural soils team placed first and the urban team placed fifth in the district competition. The rural team consisted of Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Caldwell and Kirk. The urban soil team consisted of Hjerpe, Johnson, Laney, Lehman and Leidigh.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA volunteered their time at Lincoln Way Vineyards to help park cars for the 5kWineRun on Oct. 7. Members of the chapter that helped park cars at the vineyard were Mallory Gilbert, Morgan Ervin, Kaylee Cherry, Kirsten Boreman, Kate Johnson, Brooke Hershey, Allie Wellert and Alivia Welch. Terri Billman, Northwestern FFA Alumni and parent, supervised the event.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA was well-represented at the 2023 Wayne County Fair with many members showing market hogs, beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, poultry, rabbits, goats and horses.

The members who exhibited market hogs were Brooke Hershey, Kate Johnson, Addy Connelly, Madilyn Smith, Lily Boreman, Makenna Connelly, Emma Connelly and Jaycee Reed. The members who showed goats included Kaleb Badger, Ella Saal, Daniel Shakan, Addy Connelly and Makenna Connelly. The members who took dairy and beef cattle included Jacoby Gilbert, Boreman, Hershey, Grady Ellerbrock, Jake Howman and Reed. The members who exhibited beef steers were Haley Caldwell, Reed and Saal. The members who exhibited sheep were Kade Tegtmeier, Taryn Stoller, Johnson, Hershey, Badger and Bryce Nussbaum. The members who exhibited poultry were Evan Cuthrell, Elaina Donnelly, Johnson, Evan McKay and Cara McKay. Olivia Scarbroug exhibited a rabbit at the fair. Additionally, Cuthrell and Scarbrough exhibited horses at the fair.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA was well represented at the Ashland County Fair with officers Reed Twining and Baylee Weber winning Ashland County Junior Fair king and queen and numerous members earning awards for their livestock projects.

In the market hog division, Aiden Hoffman, Owen Hoffman, Emma Linder, Wade Moody, Rosalynne Weekley and Garrett Furr were recognized. In the market broiler division, Ava Bolen, Aiden Hoffman, Owen Hoffman and Gabe Murawski won awards. In the market turkey division, Braydon Rakovec and Murawski were honored. In the dairy division, Gage Madsen and Klarissa Byler won awards. In the market lamb division, Taylor Rafeld and Peighton Thomas won awards. In the breeding sheep division, Thomas and Baylee Weber were recognized.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Seven members of Hillsdale FFA attended Greenhand Camp Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio. Members in attendance were Nic Coffman, Michael Shenburger, Kyle Turk, Knox Lewis, Wyatt Hynek, Lee Rigsby and Daniel Coleman. While at camp, they participated in team bonding activities, set individual goals, learned introductory FFA and enjoyed plenty of recreation. They also had opportunities to meet and get to know members from other FFA chapters and learn about their programs.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Forty-five members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended the 2023 Farm Science Review at Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio on Sept. 20. Those who attended were introduced to lots of new information about equipment, crops and animals. They also completed an educational scavenger hunt while visiting over 630 agricultural industry booths and had the opportunity to explore career and college opportunities.

•••

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA attended the second annual Farm Olympics hosted at Shenandoah FFA’s Green Acres School farm to compete for the Golden Pitchfork, placing fourth overall.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA recently held its October meeting where it discussed planning for the upcoming months’ activities. Following the meeting, members had the opportunity to paint pumpkins to get ready for the Halloween and fall season.

•••

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — September was packed full of events for New Lexington FFA, including competitions, meetings and preparation for contests taking place at the National FFA Convention.

Awards. The chapter traveled to The Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 14 where recent graduate Emma Givens’ agriscience fair project placed seventh. Additionally, Givens and Wesley Friece are both finalists in the upcoming National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Sydney Middaugh earned the 2023 American Welding Society Top Score Trailer Scholarship at Farm Science Review on Sept. 21, receiving $1,000 to further her welding career.

Contests. On Sept. 20, six members competed in the District 10 soil judging contest, placing third and advancing to the state contest on Oct. 14.

On Sept. 30, nine members competed in the state forestry contest, placing fifth with Lane Baker earning first individually.

Officers. On Sept. 27, four New Lexington FFA officers attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. They attended a morning workshop that focused on advocating for agriculture education, informing students about important issues and preparing them to speak with legislators. The interactive workshop was then followed by a luncheon with Ohio legislators along with Representative Mark Johnson.

Other events for the chapter during September included its annual canoe trip on Sept. 18, Farm Science Review Sept. 21, Greenhand camp at FFA Camp Muskingum Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, its first chapter meeting and annual pumpkin sale and Perry County Farm Bureau’s Farm to Table on Sept. 30.

Additionally, at New Lexington FFA’s farm, the Katahdin sheep have been bred and we will be expecting lambs early this spring. Its festive fall crops such as Indian corn, popcorn and pumpkins have been harvested. It also recently harvested its grapes with Hocking College and invited both New Lexington and Junction City elementary schools to the barn for hands-on learning.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — Last year’s success brought an exciting opportunity to the Ashland FFA’s Nursery and Landscape team, a chance to compete in the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics, sponsored by the Ohio Green Industry Association.

OHLO “tests students’ skills through hands-on, competitive events designed by industry professionals. OHLO broadens the high school education experience and introduces students to the many opportunities offered by a career in the green industry” and “… is open to all Ohio High Schools and Career Centers with horticulture programs.

Competing in OHLO this year were 229 students from 15 schools. All teams competed on the campus of Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.

This year, the Ashland FFA took part in the Cost Estimating, Irrigation, Sod Laying, Hardscape Installation, Landscape Maintenance, Skid Steer, Compact Excavator, Herbaceous Plant ID, Woody Plant ID and Landscape Design events.

Gavin Hoffman, Haley McNaull and Brian VanBreman competed in Cost Estimating with Hoffman placing sixth overall.

James Keener and Michael Hamilton made up Ashland’s Irrigation and Sod Laying teams placing ninth and second, respectively.

“It was a challenge, I learned some new things. The judges were super cool and good at their jobs; they had really great constructive criticism for me on my sod and irrigation installation,” Kenner said.

The Hardscape Installation team members were Hoffman and VanBreman. While the team did not place, they constructed a wall and patio for the first time and learned how to improve their craftsmanship from professional installers.

Nick Cartwright and Hamilton competed in the Landscape Maintenance event and placed fifth.

Cartwright was also the team’s representative for the Skid Steer and the Compact Excavator competitions and placed fourth and ninth, respectively.

Keener, Emma Martin and McNaull represented the Ashland FFA in Herbaceous Plant ID. Keener, Martin and McNaull were tasked with identifying 25 plants by their genus, species and common names. McNaull placed fourth overall.

Martin competed in Woody Plant ID and while she did not place in the top 10, she learned more about how to identify common woody plants in Ohio.

McNaull was the team’s representative for Landscape Design and placed second overall. For the Landscape Design contest, McNaull had 80 minutes to draw out a landscape plan that met the customer’s desires, preferences and cost restraints and then present it to a panel of judges.

When all of the scores were combined, the Ashland FFA came in as the seventh runner-up out of the 15 teams that competed. Cartwright, Hamilton, Hoffman, Keener, Martin, McNaull and VanBreman would like to thank this year’s OHLO sponsors for the exceptional program that they put on and for encouraging the team through their first OHLO experience.