More than 14,000 pheasants to be released for Ohio hunting season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will release more than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November. Releases will begin Oct. 21 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season.

Each fall, the Division of Wildlife releases male pheasants at 25 public hunting areas throughout Ohio.

The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants Oct. 21 (first youth weekend), Oct. 28 (second youth weekend), Nov. 3 (opening day), Nov. 10 and Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day).

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season is open from Nov. 3 to Jan. 14. The daily harvest limit is two male birds; no hens may be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds.

Additional details on Ohio’s fall pheasant releases, including locations for releases, can be found at wildohio.gov, along with maps of public hunting areas, the current hunting and trapping regulations and more.