AgCredit launches Feed the Farmer program

By -
0
85
thanksgiving dinner

FOSTORIA, Ohio — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, recently launched its Feed the Farmer initiative.

This is the third year the company will be providing harvest meals to local farms as a way to thank farmers for the work they do year-round. Now through Oct. 31 you can nominate your own farm or another farm for a chance to win a meal delivered by AgCredit in November.

Visit AgCredit.net/feed-farmer to enter.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.