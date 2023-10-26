AgCredit launches Feed the Farmer program

FOSTORIA, Ohio — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, recently launched its Feed the Farmer initiative.

This is the third year the company will be providing harvest meals to local farms as a way to thank farmers for the work they do year-round. Now through Oct. 31 you can nominate your own farm or another farm for a chance to win a meal delivered by AgCredit in November.

Visit AgCredit.net/feed-farmer to enter.