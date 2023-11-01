National 4-H Hall of Fame inducts former Pa. 4-H leader

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Christy Bartley, former state 4-H program leader with Penn State Extension, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame Oct. 9 for her lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H.

Bartley was one of 13 people inducted during the ceremony held in Pittsburgh. Honorees received a National 4-H Hall of Fame medallion, plaque and memory book. Bartley served in various roles within the Pennsylvania 4-H youth development program for 28 years, starting as a county 4-H extension educator in 1989 and retiring as the state 4-H program leader in 2017.

“4-H opens doors, offers new opportunities and expands horizons for youth across the state of Pennsylvania and the nation,” Bartley said. “I am very humbled to join the prestigious members of the National 4-H Hall of Fame.”

As a county educator, Bartley emphasized volunteer development, working with 300 volunteers to improve their skills in goal setting, leadership and time management. This effort led to increased meeting efficiency and a 50% reduction in meeting numbers.

She also prioritized community outreach and inclusion, securing an $80,000 grant to support 4-H clubs at housing authority locations, allowing 60 youth from diverse backgrounds and low-income housing to benefit from 4-H programs.

In her nine-year role as the 4-H youth program coordinator, Bartley streamlined processes such as liability insurance and activity approvals, saving time and resources.

Bartley led the 4-H program from 2003 to 2017. As state leader, she obtained grant funds from the 4-H Military Kids Program, which allowed her to collaborate with the Pennsylvania National Guard and other military branches to work with children and families.

She played a crucial role in ensuring that 4-H maintained federal tax exemption when National 4-H announced changes to tax exemption procedures. She also developed volunteer training curriculum and procedures for screening and tracking volunteers.

Bartley was engaged at both the state and national levels during her tenure, serving on several committees and boards related to youth development and safety. She played key roles in writing important documents, such as the National Guidelines for Safe Youth Programs, and served as the military liaison to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for five years.

4-H Area Educator Michael Martin nominated Bartley for the honor.

“As state 4-H leader, Christy single-handedly supervised every 4-H educator in Pennsylvania,” Martin said. “At the same time, she was involved in far-reaching decisions that guide the volunteer screening process to this day, not only for 4-H but for every youth-serving organization across the University and commonwealth.”

In retirement, Bartley remains active in her community, volunteering for organizations such as Pets Come First and Toys for Tots while also taking on the role of church treasurer. In addition, she dedicates time to crafting, annually crocheting 30 to 40 winter hats for the Youth Service Bureau and 100 dishcloths and scrubbies for the food bank. She continues to serve Penn State, pledging $25,000 to create an endowment in support of the 4-H program.

(Information provided by Alexandra McLaughlin, Penn State Ag Sciences News.)