Portage Park District hosts sensory friendly trick-or-treat

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Portage Park District partnered with the Autism Society of Greater Akron to host the third annual Halloween in the Park at Trail Lake Park. Over 250 youth and their families attended this event to trick-or-treat in a supportive and accessible environment.

Halloween can be a challenging time for some individuals and families living with autism and other developmental disabilities. Bright lights, loud noises, having to say “trick or treat” if you are nonverbal, social cues, changes in routine and costumes that may be uncomfortable for sensory reasons can keep families from enjoying the holiday experience. This annual Halloween in the Park event offers a safe, inclusive and welcoming experience along Trail Lake Park’s ADA-grade asphalt paved trail.

The majority of the 20 vendors that provided treats and activities for visitors were businesses and organizations that offer services for families and individuals with developmental disabilities. Visitors participated at their own pace and could stop at photo stations, play sensory games, listen to a spooky story or simply enjoy the panoramic views of fall colors in the park.

For more information on upcoming park programs, visit portageparkdistrict.org or call 330-297-7728. Learn more about the Autism Society of Greater Akron by visiting autismakron.org.