Locals win big at Angus KILE show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Angus exhibitors led 95 entries at the 2023 Keystone International Livestock Exposition Roll of Victory Angus Show, Oct. 6. Lindsey Grimes Hall, Hillsboro, Ohio, evaluated the entries before naming champions, several of which were from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

B & R Elsa’s Mabel won grand champion cow-calf pair. David Bell, Nottingham, Pennsylvania, owns the April 2020 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. A March 2023 bull calf sired by Hill Valley Reckoning 931 completes the winning pair.

Circle R/Big Run Denali 2942 won reserve grand champion bull. James and Paulette Gorby, and Circle R Angus, both of Alma, West Virginia, own the July 2022 son of Silveiras Style 9303. He earlier won intermediate champion.

SSF Envious Blackbird 5022 won reserve grand champion female. Samantha Van Vorhis, Bowling Green, Ohio, owns the May 2022 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. She first claimed intermediate champion.