National Dairy Board scholarship applications being accepted

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Applications are being accepted for college scholarships that are awarded by America’s dairy farmers and importers through the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB).

Eleven scholarships worth $2,500 each will be awarded, in addition to a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding recipient. NDB funds, in part, Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff program.

Students in their sophomore through senior year majoring in one of the following fields are eligible: communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, an interest in a career in a dairy-related discipline, and demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity. Candidates must complete an application form, submit an official transcript of all college courses, and write a short statement describing their career aspirations, dairy-related activities and work experiences.

Applications can be downloaded at www.dairy.org/about-dmi/scholarship-program or by sending an e-mail to DMI’s Nate Janssen at nate.janssen@dairy.org.

Completed applications should be submitted to the National Dairy Board c/o Nate Janssen, Dairy Management Inc., 10255 W. Higgins Road, Suite 900, Rosemont, IL 60018-5616. They must be postmarked no later than April 26.