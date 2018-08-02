Life experiences constantly rewrite our story

I have a habit of working in the kitchen with some background music or the television. Silence may be golden to some folks, but I need noise.

In one of those routine moments, I heard this quote from the TV and was automatically captured by the eloquent simplicity of the thought: “A story told is a life lived.”

The layers of interpretation may not strike everyone, but it spoke volumes to me. As I pen this column today, it is still echoing in my thoughts.

The sum total

In life, we are the sum total of our experiences. Whether they are positive or negative, they still define us and help to write “the story.”

Each molds, shapes and carves out a life like the chapters of the book unfolding with each page turned. The plot development can be mysterious as questions remain unanswered and other times all the missing links tend to come together.

The human puzzle is intricate, but essentially it becomes who we are and defines “our story.” Admittedly, some of the smallest details have a huge impact. Little things can and do make a big difference.

A few years back, The Tipping Point was a national best selling book that outlined how a magical moment can turn an idea into a trend or behavior that spreads like wildfire.

Just as a single person can start an epidemic of the flu, so too can a targeted push create a phenomenon! Although we may not spend much time thinking about or researching this concept, others use the platform to create ideas on how to influence people, sell products or distribute ideas.

Many times these are started by smaller groups that link up with charismatic salespersons. From there the thought must generate “stickiness” or the ability to remain in our minds and change behavior. The example used is that of Sesame Street and how it influenced and entertained children’s logic and literacy. After a lifetime in education, my story has crossed many trends and ideas.

Age of computers

Today we are observing the Internet transform the classroom, as well as, the smartphone becoming the connector to our personal lives. Like that story told, we can only hope that our lives do not become immune to the value of human touch and direct involvement with each other.

As was earlier mentioned, the trends can be harmful and beneficial at the same time, but it is our wisdom that must sort out the “tipping point” in our lives. So on that next long driving trip or when you have some time to yourself, I encourage you to reflect a bit on your story and what has brought you to the life you are living.

Admittedly, family and kids mold us and our destination, but what about the organizations/groups that consume your time? Are you growing with them or out of them? Did you actively choose those or did they choose you?

There have been those tipping points in my careers and personal life. As I analyze those milestones, I can honestly say that students and my connections with kids have not ONLY defined my life but also SAVED my life.

With more of a life lived and less of the future chapters, the story continues! Bring it on.