National survey finds Thanksgiving costs down for Ohioans

DELPHOS, Ohio — U.S. consumers will pay less for their favorite Thanksgiving dinner foods, including turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes, cranberries and milk, based on a new American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner cost survey.

The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner fixings for 10 people is $61.17, which breaks down to just over $6 per person. The overall cost for the holiday meal is down 4.5% or about $3 from last year, but the cost is still more than 25% higher than it was in 2019, which highlights the impact high supply costs and inflation have had on food prices.

Survey results showed the retail price for a 16-pound turkey at $27.35, down 5.6% from last year.

Most foods in the national survey decreased in price, while pumpkin pies, veggie trays and dinner rolls increased in price compared to a year ago. Nigh says whether prices went up or down, the amount of the food dollar used to produce the foods we’ll enjoy this year remains low.

Ohio survey results. For Ohio shoppers, the Thanksgiving dinner receipt will be slightly lower than the national average for the same market basket items at $59.24, with the biggest differences being noticed in green peas (38% lower), milk (36% lower), sweet potatoes (34% lower), whipping cream (19% lower) and pumpkin pie (18% lower).

Ohioans will pay higher prices on items like cranberries (24% higher), dinner rolls (8% higher) and turkey (3% higher), compared to the national average.

Individual prices for Ohio are as follows:

• 16-pound frozen turkey, $28.20

• 30-ounce pumpkin pie mix, $3.76

• 1 gallon whole milk, $2.64

• 1 pound veggie tray, $.85

• 12 dinner rolls, $4.15

• 2 frozen pie shells, $3.72

• 1 pound frozen green beans, $1.36

• 12 ounces fresh cranberries, $2.61

• 1 half pint whipping cream, $1.45

• 3 pounds sweet potatoes, $2.97

• 14 ounce bag cubed stuffing, $3.78