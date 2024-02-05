NCBA provides internships in Denver and D.C.

WASHINGTON — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is providing multiple internship opportunities for students to learn about different aspects of the cattle industry in its offices in Denver, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.

New this year, NCBA is launching a Producer Education and Sustainability Internship focused on implementing the cattle industry’s sustainability goals, supporting the Beef-Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance program, and providing educational resources to cattle producers to improve land management, animal health and profitability. The internship will occur during the summer of 2024.

NCBA and the Public Lands Council are also accepting applications for the summer 2024 Public Policy Internship in Washington, D.C., occurring from May 20 to Aug. 23.

The internship provides students with the opportunity to work jointly with NCBA and PLC to advance policies important to the beef and sheep industries.

The full description and qualifications for both internship opportunities are available on the careers page of ncba.org. Applications are due by Feb. 23.