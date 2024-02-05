OPSB schedules hearing for solar facility in Defiance and Paulding counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing on April 17 at 6 p.m. at Hicksville High School regarding Mink Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar‑powered electric generation facility in Carryall Township, Paulding County and Hicksville Township, Defiance County.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to 5 minutes per witness and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The proposed Mink Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities sited on approximately 1,813 acres. In addition to the solar panel arrays, the facility would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 23-0713-EL-BGN.