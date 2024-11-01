NCTA Wampum Chapter hosting November hikes

WAMPUM, Pa. — The North Country Trail Association’s Wampum Chapter will host several events in November.

The Wampum Chapter Pumpkin Pie Hike will be held Nov. 10 at 1 p.m., starting at the Watts Mill North Country Trail Trailhead, 478 Watts Mill Road, Darlington, Pennsylvania.

The Wampum Chapter Full Moon Hike will be held Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., starting at the Watts Mill Trailhead.

The chapter’s monthly business meeting will be held Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Lances Port and Pub, 3407 Constitution Blvd., Darlington, Pennsylvania.

New hikes and trailwork events are added often. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup.