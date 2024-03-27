WVDA extends deadline for Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture recently extended the deadline for the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Grant to April 15 at 4 p.m. The original deadline was April 1.

The goal of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program is to build resilience in the middle of the food supply chain as a way to provide more markets to small farms and food businesses and to assist in the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, fair wages and new job opportunities.

Funds will go to support the expansion of aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling and distribution of locally and regionally produced food including specialty crops, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture and other food products. Products ineligible for funding include meat and poultry, wild-caught seafood, exclusively animal feed and forage products, fiber, landscaping projects, tobacco or dietary supplements.

Additionally, the WVDA will give out sub awards in the form of infrastructure grants to successful applicants as a way to expand local and regional marketing options and to create more local economic opportunities.

To apply, visit https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/ or contact grants@wvda.us for more information.