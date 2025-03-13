NEOFA to host Camp Canopy roundtable

CANFIELD, Ohio — The North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association will meet at 7 p.m. on March 20 in the McMahon Hall at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road., Canfield, Ohio, for a roundtable discussion about Camp Canopy with prior campers.

The camp, which focuses on forestry and wildlife, is open to students who have graduated from eighth grade. At the roundtable, students and parents interested in the camp can learn firsthand what to expect and sign up for sponsorship. Campers seeking sponsorship must first apply with the NEOFA before signing up online. This year, the NEOFA sponsorship will cover all but $50 of the camp fees.

Students attending the camp have the opportunity to win college scholarships.

The organization also wishes to remind members about the annual banquet on April 25, with RSVPs due by April 11. This event is an annual auction that raises funds for Camp Canopy sponsorships and other NEOFA projects.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/kubkhd5z.