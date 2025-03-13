Roundup of FFA news for March 13, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Four members of Northwestern-Wayne FFA attended the District 3 Public Speaking CDE contest Feb. 6 at Northwestern High School. Brooke Hershey placed third for her speech “Livestock Nutrition” in the beginning prepared speaking category. Jamison Gilbert placed third for “How has Livestock Nutrition changed in the last 50 years” in the extemporaneous contest. Jaysen Royse earned third place for reciting the FFA Creed. Emma Connelly presented “The Economy vs. Proposition 12” in advanced prepared speaking, placing second and moving on to the state contest March 1 at Marysville High School, where she placed 10th in her room.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA launched its spring judging season on March 2 by competing at the Marysville Judging Invitational. Chapter members participated in both the poultry evaluation and general livestock competitions, putting their skills to the test against other FFA chapters across the state. The poultry evaluation team placed 11th, with Emma McCann leading the team and finishing sixth. Aidan Sas, Dagur Charlton, Peter Howard, Kade Kelso, David Bryant, Savanna Landrum, Olivia Bailey and Caleb Howard rounded out the team.

The general livestock team placed 37th overall. Rylee Howard, Parker Broadsword, Adalee Hollan, Addison Flynn and Emily Kiser made up the team.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently tapped maple trees that will be collected for sap production on school grounds. The plant and animal science classes prepared collection bags, ensuring everything was ready for the sap-gathering process. Meanwhile, students in forestry and agriculture, food and natural resources classes had the opportunity to head outdoors and tap the trees. This process allows students to witness firsthand how sap is harvested before being transformed into maple syrup.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA member Halea Taylor competed in extemporaneous speaking at the state public speaking contest that took place at Marysville High School March 1. She placed ninth in her room, discussing how farmers can use proactive health care to prevent diseases and help production in animals.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA celebrated 2025 National FFA Week Feb. 17-21. This week-long event featured various activities, including community service projects, agricultural education and leadership workshops, all aimed at fostering a sense of community and promoting agricultural literacy. On Feb. 18, the Ohio State FFA Sentinel Caleb Bennett led a variety of leadership skills activities. Feb. 19 was to drive your tractor to school day, and Feb. 21 was ‘Merica dress day. Members went around to all the classes to collect pop tabs, and the winning class was Zach Ash’s second-grade class.